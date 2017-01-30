Editor in Chief Amanda Pearlswig said:
The second spread of the State Fair package uses a variety of design elements to create a dynamic spread. What makes this spread interesting are the style of photos taken; they show two very different perspectives of the fair. In addition, it also highlights three NC State student volunteers with action photos and short descriptions. The spread also includes the remainder of the story from the first spread.
