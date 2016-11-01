Deadline 3 covered all the campus events, national and world news, and amazingly cool people we could fit into 56 pages! Spanning the months of August and September, some of our favorite spreads included our Wolfpack Welcome Week package – that’s multiple spreads covering the same topic – as well as Hopscotch Music Festival, Shack-a-thon, and of course, the grand re-opening of Reynolds Coliseum. Our coverage of the 5 student athletes representing NC State at the 2016 Rio Olympics was the spread chosen as our favorite of the deadline! Check it out above for a sneak peek of what the rest of your Year in Review will look like, and don’t forget to stay updated on our progress for the rest of the year by following us on social media.