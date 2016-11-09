This week is a very special Election Day edition of Photo of the Week! Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton held a rally Monday night in Reynolds Coliseum, while Republican candidate and real estate developer Donald Trump held a rally in Dorton Arena. Staff photographer Adam Schmidt captured this great shot of musicians Jon Bon Jovi and Lady Gaga during their performance at Sec. Clinton’s rally. While Sec. Clinton was projected to win the election by most polls, victories in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina gave Mr. Trump the 270 votes needed for a victory.

To stay up to date on all Agromeck’s national news coverage, follow us on social media!