First Lady Michelle Obama speaking at the Clinton rally in Reynolds Coliseum. Obama urged the importance of voter registation and spoke of both candidates in the Presidential election.

Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

This photo of First Lady Michelle Obama stands out for two reasons. First, in terms of composition, it is a very symmetrical photo which directs the focus of the photo to the First Lady. And second, the photographer captured a bit of her personality showing through. Capturing expressions and emotions like this helps us relate to the subject of the photo much more and makes for a much more exciting photo than the typical speaker shot of a candidate at a political rally.

