Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

This photo of First Lady Michelle Obama stands out for two reasons. First, in terms of composition, it is a very symmetrical photo which directs the focus of the photo to the First Lady. And second, the photographer captured a bit of her personality showing through. Capturing expressions and emotions like this helps us relate to the subject of the photo much more and makes for a much more exciting photo than the typical speaker shot of a candidate at a political rally.