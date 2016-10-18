This week’s Photo of the Week is a special deadline edition. Agromeck Photo Editor Bryan Murphy chose this photo, by staff photographer KayDee Gawlik, out of all the shots included in the spreads submitted this deadline – that’s over 50 pages of event coverage, interviews, student profiles, news reporting, and more! Here’s what Bryan had to say:

“The first thing that caught my eye about this photo is the perspective. The photographer framed the girls climbing such that the ground is not in the photo. This gives the effect that the climbers are extremely high up in the sky. The second part of this photo I really liked is that everyone in the photo is doing something. The climber on the left is rappelling down and the two on the right are climbing up. Finally, the climber on the left is framed with the sky behind them. This makes the climber stand out in the photo and directs the focus towards her.”

