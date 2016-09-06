Agromeck Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

“For the NC State football team’s home opener against William and Mary, half of the action took place before the game in the parking lot while students and fans tailgate. A handful of tailgaters go all out with huge grills, big tents for dancing, and huge speakers to get fans excited before heading into Carter-Finley Stadium. Fans braved storms hours before the game to continue tailgating and get ready to support the Pack in the home opener. This photo puts the viewer in the middle of the tailgate, and the visible steam from the grill almost gives you a taste of the sizzling burgers.”