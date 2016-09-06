Posted by Meredith Wynn under Photo of the Week

homegame_tailgate_grill

James Stonecypher, a junior in environmental technology and management, grills out at the William and Mary football game held at Carter Finley Stadium on Sept. 1. Stonecypher poured worcestershire sauce on top of the meat to get ready to serve the food.

Agromeck Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

“For the NC State football team’s home opener against William and Mary, half of the action took place before the game in the parking lot while students and fans tailgate.  A handful of tailgaters go all out with huge grills, big tents for dancing, and huge speakers to get fans excited before heading into Carter-Finley Stadium.  Fans braved storms hours before the game to continue tailgating and get ready to support the Pack in the home opener. This photo puts the viewer in the middle of the tailgate, and the visible steam from the grill almost gives you a taste of the sizzling burgers.”

TAGS: ,,,,,,

Written by Meredith Wynn

Related Posts

Leave a Reply