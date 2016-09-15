Posted by Meredith Wynn under Photo of the Week

Paige and Jonas Birkhead sit with their dog Bear, an English black lab, outside of the competition ring at the Dog Olympics. Paige and Jonas's father, David Birkhead, brought Bear to the charitable event hosted on the College of Veterinary Medicine campus on Saturday, September 10, 2016.

Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:

“Photo correspondent Elizabeth Byers did a great job capturing a moment in this photo.  She demonstrated the classic rule of thirds by capturing three faces in the photo. Elizabeth also filled the frame with the dog and children.  By filling the frame, she is directing the viewer right to the subject and not leaving any open space in the photo to distract the viewer.  Plus, who doesn’t like adorable kids and puppies?”

Written by Meredith Wynn

