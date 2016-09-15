Photo Editor Bryan Murphy said:
“Photo correspondent Elizabeth Byers did a great job capturing a moment in this photo. She demonstrated the classic rule of thirds by capturing three faces in the photo. Elizabeth also filled the frame with the dog and children. By filling the frame, she is directing the viewer right to the subject and not leaving any open space in the photo to distract the viewer. Plus, who doesn’t like adorable kids and puppies?”
